“Armyworm invasion” browning lawns in northwest Ohio

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - “Armyworms are marching across the fields of Ohio!” It may sound sensationalist, but the worms are causing headaches for homeowners and landscapers across the Buckeye State.

“I’ve been in the industry for 12 years, and my father’s been in for over 30 years... and he’s never seen them this bad,” says John Roehl Jr., general manager at Ground Services Incorporated. “Your grass will be fine when you go to bed, then you’ll wake up and look outside to find all these brown spots appearing... that’s the armyworms feeding on the plant itself. You’re looking for a black worm that’s essentially migrating through the thatch layer, and chews on the top part of the plant tissue in the grass.”

Bermuda grass is their main food source down south, but here in Ohio, “they’re eating Kentucky bluegrass, as well as the fine fescues and ryegrass as well.”

So what are all these creepy crawlers doing this far north? According to Roehl Jr., “they’re here because of all the rain and hot temperatures we had in July and August. We have the heat, which everything goes dormant through the summertime in northwest Ohio / southeast Michigan, but since we had so much moisture and rain, it created the perfect conditions for them to lay their eggs and for the eggs to then hatch.”

Brown lawns have been popping up around town ever since, and unfortunately, you can’t draw up much of a combat plan of your own. “There’s no preventative measures that you can take,” says Roehl Jr. “All you can do is put down ‘bifenthrin’, a liquid insecticide that we spray which kills them on contact.”

The most natural way to deal with them may be not dealing with them at all: “The first frost will take these armyworms out. They will die naturally that way, but that could be the end of October... and they’ll feed until the first frost if left untreated.”

The good news? Most grass eaten away by armyworms will recover for next year.

