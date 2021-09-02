BGSU Athletics requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all personnel

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University student-athletes, coaches, and others associated with the athletic department must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15, the school’s athletic director announced on Tuesday.

The email hinted that a university-wide vaccination plan is in the works as well, BG Falcon Media said. On Wednesday, the University of Toledo announced a university-wide vaccination mandate for all students and staff.

If someone is receiving a two-dose vaccine, the first shot must be done by September 15. BGSU Athletics is hosting a vaccine clinic for all athletic personnel on Friday.

BGSU opens the college football season at 8 p.m. Thursday at Tennessee.

