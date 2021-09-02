BGSU requiring proof of vaccination for students, staff
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University has joined other state universities in requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or receive an approved exemption for all students, faculty, and staff.
Proof of vaccinations must be received no later than November 29. Applications for exemptions must be completed received by Nov. 1.
Exemptions must be medical, religious, or reasons of personal conscience and will be reviewed and approved by the BGSU Division of Health and Wellness. If the exemption is approved, individuals will be required to follow protocols for unvaccinated individuals regarding face coverings, quarantine, and isolation and also participate in regular COVID-19 testing.
On Tuesday, the BGSU Athletic Department announced all athletic personnel and student-athletes must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 15.
BGSU now joins Toledo, Ohio State, Miami, and Ohio in requiring proof of vaccination.
According to an email from BGSU President Rodney Rogers, students who do not submit proof of vaccination or receive an approved exemption may not be allowed to enroll in face-to-face classes this spring or live in an on-campus residence hall. Faculty and staff who do not complete this process may be subject to discipline in accordance with University policy and applicable collective bargaining agreements.
