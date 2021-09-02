Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Cedar Point will no longer accept cash beginning in 2022

Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point at night(Jordan Sternberg | Source: Cedar Fair)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Spending cash will be one item you will not have to worry about packing when you visit Cedar Point in 2022.

Cedar Fair, the parent company that owns and operates Cedar Point in Sandusky, said all their parks will go cashless by spring of next year.

Gary Rhodes, corporate director of communications for Cedar Fair, told 19 News that the cashless concept started earlier in 2021 at Worlds of Fun in Kansas City.

Three other parks, including Ohio’s Kings Island, implemented a similar policy later in 2021.

All of Cedar Fair’s parks will no longer accept cash by spring, Rhodes said.

“There are plenty of benefits, both for guests and our parks. Cashless transactions are faster, safer and more secure. Guests can spend less time in the check-out waiting on change and more time hitting up their favorite rides or other attractions. For those guests who may not have credit or debit cards, they can convert cash to prepaid debit cards at the cash-to-card kiosks stationed around the parks.”

Rhodes said the parks also benefit from going cashless. For example, the need to pay for armored cars to haul currency would no longer be needed. The time and labor spent counting cash collected at the park would not be necessary either.

In the parks that have already moved away from cash payments, Rhodes said guests have responded “very favorably” to the “non-event.”

