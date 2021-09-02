Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

College professor at Georgia retires on the spot amid mask dispute

A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a...
A University of Georgia professor retired on the spot when a student wouldn't properly wear a face mask, The Red & Black reported.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A long-time University of Georgia professor quit his job on the spot when a student refused to wear a mask properly.

It happened last week, when Irwin Bernstein asked a student to put on a mask, according to student-run newspaper The Red & Black.

When a classmate gave her one, the woman put it on but kept it under her nose.

Bernstein then announced his retirement in front of the class.

He had been rehired after a previous retirement, so it was his second exit from the school.

Bernstein says he is insistent upon masks because he has Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.

Even though the school strongly encourages face masks in classrooms, Georgia’s university system does not allow mandates.

Bernstein says he has received angry and profane emails, as well as supportive messages.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Tiny homes give Toledoans a chance to call a new place home
Tiny homes helping low income Toledoans find a place to live
A driver led Toledo Police units on a high speed chase on Dorr St. late Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Driver leads TPD on high speed chase on Dorr before crashing car
University of Toledo requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
FILE - This photo shows the gate house entrance of the waterfront mansion once owned by...
Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast
The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge