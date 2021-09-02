Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Golf legend Nancy Lopez hits ceremonial drive for The Solheim Cup

The tee off got the crowd cheering during the Women’s Leadership Summit at Inverness
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Consider them “V.I.W.” Very Important Women.

A select group of women spent Wednesday evening in the stands surrounding the first/tenth tee for The Solheim Cup as part of The Women’s Leadership Summit, which began at The Strananhan the day before.

Organizers say they wanted to bring the women to the golf course at Inverness to get them excited for the world championship golf in the days ahead.

To set the mood, legendary golfers Morgan Pressel and Nancy Lopez spoke to the crowd about what to expect when team U.S.A. hosts team Europe. Then, Lopez hit a ceremonial drive off the tee to show everyone how it’s done.

“Amazing. I’m mean, for Nancy Lopez and Morgan Pressel to be here and be a part of this event. I mean, what a great experience for these women,” explains Paige Ottaviano, who is assisting with the coordinating of The Solheim Cup. “To show them, like, hey, this is what’s going to happen. You’re on the first tee of The Solheim Cup and you saw Nancy Lopez hit that shot and now you’re going to see the greatest American golfers we have, the 12 of them, do that same thing. So, we wanted to show them that this is pretty special.”

Pressel is set to return to the course Thursday for the BMW Celebrity Match.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Tiny homes give Toledoans a chance to call a new place home
Tiny homes helping low income Toledoans find a place to live
A driver led Toledo Police units on a high speed chase on Dorr St. late Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Driver leads TPD on high speed chase on Dorr before crashing car
University of Toledo requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

Latest News

Team USA proud to represent country at Solheim Cup
Team USA proud to represent country at Solheim Cup
Hafner Florist says it'll take the team a good 4 to 5 hours to fully furnish their Solheim Cup...
Sylvania florist creates blooming works of art for The Solheim Cup opening ceremony
Toledo business sews uniforms for Junior Solheim
Toledo company tasked with alterations for Junior Solheim uniforms
Toledo business sews uniforms for Junior Solheim
Toledo business sews for The Solheim Cup