Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

I-75N reduced to one lane at DiSalle Bridge in emergency closure

ODOT told 13abc that they are flying in engineers Thursday night to work on the problem on Friday.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic on I-75 Northbound over the DiSalle Bridge became snarled on Thursday after a shift in an embankment forced the Ohio Department of Transportation to reduce that part of the roadway to a single lane.

A spokesperson for ODOT told 13abc that during some inspections on Wednesday night, crews found some bowing in the wall holding up the embankment. Those crews took measurements and sent them to the project manager for the construction on that part of the highway. They are now flying in engineers from Virginia overnight to work on the problem on Friday.

Speaking to our media partner, The Toledo Blade, a spokesperson for ODOT said “We are all hands on deck trying to get that reopened as soon as possible.” The Blade also reported that the spokesperson used the phrase “bubbling” to describe what is happening on the roadway.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Tiny homes give Toledoans a chance to call a new place home
Tiny homes helping low income Toledoans find a place to live
A driver led Toledo Police units on a high speed chase on Dorr St. late Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Driver leads TPD on high speed chase on Dorr before crashing car
University of Toledo requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

Latest News

Suspect caught on video allegedly stealing catalytic converter
Suspect caught on video allegedly stealing catalytic converter
Traffic on I-75 Northbound over the DiSalle Bridge became snarled on Thursday after a shift in...
I-75N at DiSalle Bridge down to one lane
Rogers High School
Rogers H.S. student arrested for carrying a loaded firearm at school
Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point will no longer accept cash beginning in 2022