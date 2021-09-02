I-75N reduced to one lane at DiSalle Bridge in emergency closure
ODOT told 13abc that they are flying in engineers Thursday night to work on the problem on Friday.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic on I-75 Northbound over the DiSalle Bridge became snarled on Thursday after a shift in an embankment forced the Ohio Department of Transportation to reduce that part of the roadway to a single lane.
A spokesperson for ODOT told 13abc that during some inspections on Wednesday night, crews found some bowing in the wall holding up the embankment. Those crews took measurements and sent them to the project manager for the construction on that part of the highway. They are now flying in engineers from Virginia overnight to work on the problem on Friday.
Speaking to our media partner, The Toledo Blade, a spokesperson for ODOT said “We are all hands on deck trying to get that reopened as soon as possible.” The Blade also reported that the spokesperson used the phrase “bubbling” to describe what is happening on the roadway.
