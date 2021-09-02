I-75N reduced to one lane at DiSalle Bridge in emergency closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Traffic on I-75 Northbound over the DiSalle Bridge became snarled on Thursday after a shift in an embankment forced the Ohio Department of Transportation to reduce that part of the roadway to a single lane.

A spokesperson for ODOT told 13abc that during some inspections on Wednesday night, crews found some bowing in the wall holding up the embankment. Those crews took measurements and sent them to the project manager for the construction on that part of the highway. They are now flying in engineers from Virginia overnight to work on the problem on Friday.

Big traffic issue according to ODOT: •NBI-75, between Wales Rd. and South Ave., is reduced to one lane due to a possible embankment issue. ODOT, contractors, and consultants are working to reopen the second lane as soon as possible #13abc — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) September 2, 2021

Speaking to our media partner, The Toledo Blade, a spokesperson for ODOT said “We are all hands on deck trying to get that reopened as soon as possible.” The Blade also reported that the spokesperson used the phrase “bubbling” to describe what is happening on the roadway.

