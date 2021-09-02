Military suicides up 25% in 2020 as pandemic took its toll

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nike’ Licata keeps her son’s dog tag on a necklace that she wears every day.

A constant reminder of her oldest son.

24-year old Christian Jones died by suicide on December 7, 2020, while stationed in Alaska, serving in the army.

“When he said he wanted to serve I supported him. Like any mother, I was afraid that he would lose his life, but it was something that he was willing to give for his country I just never thought it would be ending like that.”

Nike’ says no warning signs were leading up to Christian’s suicide. “He enjoyed the friendship among the men there. He seemed to have a good support network.” Although Nike’ says in looking back, she could tell the restrictions of the pandemic were wearing on Christian. In fact, a report released by the Defense Department shows military suicides were up 25% in 2020. She says the military does have mental health support services for soldiers. But she feels that as in the case of her son, the stigma holds them back. “What’s the likelihood that you will when you’re entire life is affected by that. It jeopardizes your job, where you’re living everything that you’ve done to this point.”

Nike’ says there’s no peace from her grief over Christian’s loss in her struggle to heal. So she decided to organize a 5K run in his memory. “We decided on a run. Because it’s was something that Christian enjoyed with us. We would run quite often at Wildwood as a family so this is about something that Christian enjoyed and I know that he would want us to help other people.”

120 members of the Army’s 323rd company will be leading the race. “I know that if we could go back in time, this would not have been his choice. So he’s going to be with us that day.”

Nike’ is hoping to raise awareness about suicide and take away the stigma of asking for help. “These are our children. These are our children...Other parents should not feel the way that I do so if I can bring awareness to this and save lives in the memory of the son that I’ve lost I’m going to do it”

For more information on the run which will be September 11th:

https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Maumee/ChristiansRunforLife1stAnnual5K

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day in both English and Spanish: 800-273-8255.

