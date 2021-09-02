Ottawa Hills schools adopts mask mandate
Published: Sep. 2, 2021
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Hills school board has voted 5-0 to adopt a universal mask mandate for students in the district. The district is the last in the county to adopt a mandate.
The board voted on the measure during a meeting Thursday night which was also attended by several parents.
