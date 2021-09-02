Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ottawa Hills schools adopts mask mandate

Ottawa Hills campus, July 2020.
Ottawa Hills campus, July 2020.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Hills school board has voted 5-0 to adopt a universal mask mandate for students in the district. The district is the last in the county to adopt a mandate.

The board voted on the measure during a meeting Thursday night which was also attended by several parents.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Tiny homes give Toledoans a chance to call a new place home
Tiny homes helping low income Toledoans find a place to live
A driver led Toledo Police units on a high speed chase on Dorr St. late Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Driver leads TPD on high speed chase on Dorr before crashing car
University of Toledo requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

Latest News

"Armyworm invasion" browning lawns in northwest Ohio
Suspect caught on video allegedly stealing catalytic converter
Suspect caught on video allegedly stealing catalytic converter
Traffic on I-75 Northbound over the DiSalle Bridge became snarled on Thursday after a shift in...
I-75N at DiSalle Bridge down to one lane
I-75 bridge issue
I-75N reduced to one lane at DiSalle Bridge in emergency closure