Ottawa Hills schools adopts mask mandate

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Hills school board has voted 5-0 to adopt a universal mask mandate for students in the district. The district is the last in the county to adopt a mandate.

The board voted on the measure during a meeting Thursday night which was also attended by several parents.

