Parents outraged after Columbian High School Hall of Fame invites sex offender to school

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Tiffin City Schools is still dealing with the fallout after a sex offender was honored at the Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night.

Columbian High School alumni Callie Cessna was taken aback when she heard that the 1998 Girls Basketball Team had been welcomed to Friday’s football game. The team included a registered sex offender.

“Her targeted demographic was teen athletes and we invited her to a football game and to be in the presence of our student athletes,” says Cessna.

In 2014, Katie Fazekas admitted to a sexual relationship with a student at Carey High School while she was a coach at Columbian.

Fazekas chose not to attend Friday’s game, but did go to an induction banquet on Saturday. After public outrage, students were uninvited.

The Hall of Fame committee issued a statement on Friday that reads, in part, “The HOF Committee recognizes this may be a sensitive issue for some in the community, however, we believe that all members of the 1998 Girls Basketball Team have the right to be included as part of this team induction.”

“I think the message is there that records matter more... if you’re a student, it comes across as... trophies on a wall matter more than your safety,” says school board member Meagan McBride.

McBride says this situation shows a larger cultural problem that has been around for a long time, and should not continue.

“This is the administration it stops with,” she says.

Tiffin City Schools superintendent Michael Zalar has also pledged change, and says he’s very sorry this happened in the first place.

“I certainly wish we could go back in time... Looking at it from where we are and moving forward, we’re just going to have to take this as a learning opportunity and I know we will do what we can to make sure this never happens again,” he says.

But Callie Cessna is skeptical. She says that talking about change is not enough.

“I think in some aspects, we need some accountability,” she says.

Zalar says that the Hall of Fame plaque will not include a team photo or a list of names, meaning Fazekas will not be on the wall.

