Renee Powell: An Ohio native and living legend in the game of golf

There are a lot of famous golfers in town this week at Sylvania Country Club and The Inverness Club. Renee Powell is certainly one of them. She’s had an impact all over the world, and her story started right here in Ohio.

Golf has been part of Renee’s life for more than 70 years.

“It’s all I know. My life was normal to me. But when I think about it, it wasn’t all that normal.”

Renee was the second African American woman to play on the LPGA Tour.

“My dad put golf clubs in my hand at the age of three. I didn’t start competing until I was 12. I didn’t get serious until the age of 10 and I’ve been competing my whole life.”

Renee’s father Bill also blazed a trail in the game of golf.

“Daddy built a golf course after he came back from World War II because for people of color golf was not a very open sport. He felt people should be there no matter if they are male or female, old or young, the color of your skin or your religion.”

That golf course is in Canton, Ohio and it’s called Clearview Golf Club.

It was the first course in the United States designed, built and owned by an African American.

“It’s one of the few courses on the National Register of Historic Places. It’s a special place. Not just for black history, or golf history, it’s about American history.”

Renee is serving as Captain of Team USA for the Junior Solheim Cup at Sylvania Country Club this week.

“What an honor and a privilege it is to represent your country.”

Just one more chapter in the incredible life story of Renee Powell.

“I want my life to be something that made an impact and inspired people. I want to leave a positive impact.”

Renee is the Head Golf Pro and her brother is the Superintendent at the club their father built.

Renee tells me her father picked up the game of golf at the age of nine, and played for 84 years.

