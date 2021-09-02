Rogers H.S. student arrested for carrying a loaded firearm at school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A student at Rogers High School was caught with a loaded firearm Thursday and was subsequently arrested.

School officials said the student was questioned at the end of the school day by a School Resource Officer and administrator about a dress code violation. A weapon was discovered during the investigation.

The statement from the school said that no threats were made and the school day was not interrupted. It added that the student faces disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.

