Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rogers H.S. student arrested for carrying a loaded firearm at school

Rogers High School
Rogers High School(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A student at Rogers High School was caught with a loaded firearm Thursday and was subsequently arrested.

School officials said the student was questioned at the end of the school day by a School Resource Officer and administrator about a dress code violation. A weapon was discovered during the investigation.

The statement from the school said that no threats were made and the school day was not interrupted. It added that the student faces disciplinary action and possible criminal charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Tiny homes give Toledoans a chance to call a new place home
Tiny homes helping low income Toledoans find a place to live
A driver led Toledo Police units on a high speed chase on Dorr St. late Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Driver leads TPD on high speed chase on Dorr before crashing car
University of Toledo requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

Latest News

Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point will no longer accept cash beginning in 2022
Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio.
BGSU requiring proof of vaccination for students, staff
Members of Team USA address the media at the Solheim Cup (L-R: Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda,...
Team USA members proud to represent nation at Solheim Cup
First Tee of Lake Erie opens its doors
First Tee Lake Erie opens doors, opportunities to local children