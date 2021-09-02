Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
September 2nd Weather Forecast

Mostly Dry Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice both today and Thursday with highs around 78-degrees. The weekend will be partly cloudy with a slim chance of a late day shower on Saturday. Highs will be around 80. Showers are possible late Tuesday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through next week.

