Toledo ranked as top running city

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new study showed that Toledo is one of the best cities in the country for runners.

“Runners Need” is a running analytics organization that ranked cities based on green space, traffic, crime rate, pollution and running events.

Toledo came in 5th place overall and is in the top three for safest running cities.

Steve Hart is a manager at Dave’s Performance Footgear in Sylvania, but above all, he’s an avid runner.

He said he isn’t surprised by the high ranking.

“You cannot not find a great place run here in Toledo and you meet really awesome people.”

But, Hart does take issue with the study in one respect. He said “Runners Need” only took events from one website, and this website doesn’t list all of the Glass City’s runs.

“We may or may not advertise all of our races and the rest of the community’s races on that website. So, we sponsor over 200 races each year, so I would say we could be a little higher in the events category,” said Hart.

He has a front row seat to the Toledo area running population. It’s an activity and sport he believes brings Toledo together.

“It’s just an avid group of exercise enthusiasts from all backgrounds and fitness levels, and just a robust running community as well.”

If you are just starting to get into running, Hart warns to do it with caution.

He said, “Start slow, listen to your body, make sure you’re doing things on a gradual basis.”

