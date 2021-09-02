Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo ranked as top running city

Study says 5th best city for runners
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new study showed that Toledo is one of the best cities in the country for runners.

“Runners Need” is a running analytics organization that ranked cities based on green space, traffic, crime rate, pollution and running events.

Toledo came in 5th place overall and is in the top three for safest running cities.

Steve Hart is a manager at Dave’s Performance Footgear in Sylvania, but above all, he’s an avid runner.

He said he isn’t surprised by the high ranking.

“You cannot not find a great place run here in Toledo and you meet really awesome people.”

But, Hart does take issue with the study in one respect. He said “Runners Need” only took events from one website, and this website doesn’t list all of the Glass City’s runs.

“We may or may not advertise all of our races and the rest of the community’s races on that website. So, we sponsor over 200 races each year, so I would say we could be a little higher in the events category,” said Hart.

He has a front row seat to the Toledo area running population. It’s an activity and sport he believes brings Toledo together.

“It’s just an avid group of exercise enthusiasts from all backgrounds and fitness levels, and just a robust running community as well.”

If you are just starting to get into running, Hart warns to do it with caution.

He said, “Start slow, listen to your body, make sure you’re doing things on a gradual basis.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Michigan man went missing Sunday evening while swimming in Lake Erie near Sterling State Park.
Body of missing swimmer found in Lake Erie
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Shooting victim.
19-year-old speaks out after being shot in drive-by shooting
Alleged serial robber Travis Jones is in custody at the Lucas County Jail.
Police arrest man with 15 warrants out for thefts, other crimes
Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is participating in Thursday's BMW Celebrity Match at...
Teams announced for Thursday’s BMW Celebrity Match at Inverness

Latest News

Christian Jones
Military suicides up 25% in 2020 as pandemic took its toll
Team USA proud to represent country at Solheim Cup
Team USA proud to represent country at Solheim Cup
The tournament pits top junior golfers from America against Europeans
Some of the best amateur female golfers are playing in the Junior Solheim Cup in Sylvania
Adults: Don't ruin it for the football players
Adults: Stop the violence and don't ruin it for the kids