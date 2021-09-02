Traffic
TPD’s efforts to reunite wandering children bring an issue to community’s attention

Police post pictures of children who’ve wandered from home, in an effort to reunite them with their families.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This summer alone, Toledo Police have posted five pictures of minors in an attempt to reunite them with families or guardians.

“Too much of this is happening. Wake up parents,” read one comment on a Toledo Police Department Facebook post that pictured a minor who had wandered away from home.

The posts gain a lot of attention. Some people are concerned, some are judgmental, and some are calling for action.

“When we post a child online, it is not to shame a parent, it is not to shame a guardian, and nor should you,” said Andrew Djugosielski, assistant public information officer with Toledo Police. “You don’t understand this person’s situation, you don’t know what happened, and at that point, we don’t know. We are trying to get this child reunited with their parents.”

According to Lucas County Children’s Services, the cases of wandering children being found is due to several reasons and not always neglect.

“A lot of parents are having difficulty finding affordable daycare, and they are making the decision should I leave the kids, should I buy a babysitter, or should I buy food,” said Robin Reece, the Executive Director of Lucas County Children’s Services.

Reece warned about the dangers that leaving children saying, “That opens them up to sexual abuse, kidnapping, I mean you name it.”

If you see a child wandering the street alone, don’t hesitate to call 911.

