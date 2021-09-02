Youth football league warns parents: Don’t ruin it for the kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A youth football league is known for giving kids a safe place to play football. Last week kids learned a dangerous lesson about what happens when adults get out of hand. Thomas Walker is a youth football coach with Toledo Elite Student Athletics. He has a message to parents.

“Our job is to make sure it starts from the top and teach these kids that violence and fighting isn’t the answer,” said coach Thomas Walker.

Walker says parents and his players were angry after someone fired several rounds into the air to break up a fight between players on the football field. It happened Thursday at field in the 3000 block of Victory.

“That’s zero tolerance on our field around our kids. I have a 5-year-old son out there playing in the small team. I have an 11-year-old son. I view all of the kids as my children and this can not happen at all,” said Walker.

Some parents say they want police to make an arrest. Investigators tell me detectives are following up on leads. Monday the league commissioner met with the parents and players. They made it clear what behavior is not tolerate. They coach kids six to fourteen years old. They promote leadership, hard work and education

“It’s very competitive. This ain’t the league you bring your kid to if you want everybody to play. This is where the best play the best. The toughest play the toughest and the roughest play the roughest,” said the league commissioner Kenny Davis.

They also help kids tap into their positive energy. Coaches say these young athletes are talented, smart and good kids and they won’t stand for someone trying to ruin their futures.

