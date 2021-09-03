Traffic
9/3: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Great Labor Day weekend, outside of stray showers Saturday night
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The afternoon will bring more clouds with a high in the upper 70s -- great for the Solheim Cup opening ceremony! The weekend will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 80s, with light showers Saturday night. Labor Day will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday is expected to be the warmest and most humid day next week with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely. The rest of next week will be cool and sunny with highs in the middle 70s.

