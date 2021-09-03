Darius Rucker, Michael Peña, Bubba Watson play Inverness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What do singer Darius Rucker, actor Michael Peña, and golf legend Nancy Lopez all have in common? They all love golf. Also, by what they have to say, they’re loving the atmosphere surrounding the BMW Celebrity Match during The Solheim Cup at Inverness.

“Oh, it’s a beautiful day and you know, Inverness is such a great place. It’s such a great club and, you know, having the Solheim Cup here, it’s in amazing shape. It was fun today to play with a couple legends and my boy Michael. It was a good day,” said Rucker.

“I just gotta say the people of Toledo have been awesome, and I’m not lying just because you guys are here, I’m serious. No, they’ve been great. It’s awesome. No, my buddy, Rich Koehler’s from here. I was in a band with him, Nico Vega, like 15 years ago, and I always wanted to come here just to see how it is, and it’s awesome. I mean, it’s beautiful landscapes, architecture, you know, kind of old school as well. This course, cause I’m a golf nut, it’s fantastic and it’s so hard,” added Peña.

“Well, you know, Toledo’s a great golf town. It was one of my favorite places to play all those years on the LPGA tour, and I don’t know it was 6, 8 years ago, they were trying to get the Solheim Cup here and I definitely was for it. I said it would be a great place and Inverness would be a perfect place to have it,” commented Lopez.

Bubba Watson also played in the match, then signed autographs and posed for photos with fans, quickly becoming a crowd favorite.

