Fan Fest kicks off The Solheim Cup weekend

Fan Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday with live entertainment, food trucks and activities for everyone.
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup ProMedica Fan Fest kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday, hosting more than 40,000 guests, filling the streets from the riverfront to North Superior and Monroe to Jackson, with activities, live entertainment, food and beverages, and fun for the whole family.

“They said ... we want you to set the standard, and obviously nothing like this had ever been done before,” Mary Brucker, CEO of Imagine 901 and co-chair of the Fan Fast, said. “So, to have the two of us watch this start from a vision to what it has turned into today is amazing. I think people are going to be so incredibly surprised at what this downtown has turned into.”

Guests will get to enjoy elevated menus from 20 of the area’s top local restaurants, along with a Fountain Bar directly over the Levis Square fountain, and an adult Bubble’s Lounge across from Promenade Park. Fans can enjoy the sounds of Toledo’s local talent, including Amelia Airharts and performers from Toledo School for the Arts. Other expos include Arts Alley, Imagination Station animations, and the LPGA Girls Golf Foundation.

LIVE Sneak peek Solheim Cup’s Promedica Fan Fest! W/ Ashley Bornancin

Posted by 13abc on Friday, September 3, 2021

“We have multiple stages where we’re featuring our local artists. We have local restaurants, food trucks, beverage areas, a fountain bar, a bubbles lounge,” Mona Shousher, executive director of external events for ProMedica and Fan Fest co-chair, said. “We have an umbrella structure that is unlike no other, it is amazing.”

Gwen Stefani will be performing as the headliner at 8:30 p.m. on the main stage in Promenade Park. The show will be livestreamed throughout the event footprint. The fireworks display will follow the concert, at 10 p.m.

Chris Young will take to the stage Saturday night.

Park N Drive lots open at 1 p.m. Friday, with shuttles every 15 minutes taking fans straight to the action.

To get your concert and parking tickets, go to: https://promenadeconcerts.com/fanfest/.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

