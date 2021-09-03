The historical ties between The Solheim Cup and Inverness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Judd Silverman is well known for his support of women’s golf in northwest Ohio.

He says there is a lot of history on the links of Inverness that has ties to the Solheim Tournament.

It started back in 1921 when the founder of Inverness, S.P. Jermain, came up with the idea of the Ryder Cup for men.

“I thought, wouldn’t it be neat, 100 years after that, for Inverness to host the Solheim Cup.”

The LPGA was formed in 1950 and in 1954, the women were invited to Inverness to play in the Pro-Am of the Inverness Invitational. Mike McCollough is the club’s historian and says “In 1954 we bring these 20 women players, some of them were amateurs and now 8 of those 20 are in the hall of fame.”

The event really gave women golfers a national stage and helped many of them to the top of their field. Golfing greats like Baby Zaharias, Micky Wright, Betsy Rawls, Patty Berg, and Betty McKinnon.

As momentum for women’s golf picked up popularity Karsten Solheim, the founder of Ping Golf Club wanted them to take the world stage. Silverman says “He called the LPGA Commissioner in 1988 and said why don’t we have a women’s version of the Ryder Cup and I’ll sponsor it.”

Two years later the tournament hit the links at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida.

