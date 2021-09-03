Local businesses help make Solheim and Fan Fest happen

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Golfing isn’t the only thing teeing off when it comes to the Solheim Cup; we also get to enjoy Fan Fest.

The event starts Friday and workers are putting on the finishing touches.

While Solheim may be a worldwide event, local businesses have been working hard for over a year to make sure everything is perfect.

Ann Strickland and Mager Designs are in charge of the artistic aspect of the Cup and Fan Fest.

“We have used the LGPA’s branding that they provided for Solheim. We’ve made all the bar menus, all the signage you might see around, all the food court menus all the selfie stations. We’ve done 100 white box planters all over downtown. Any kind of decor item we’ve pretty much had a hand in it,” said Strickland

As a small Toledo design company, Strickland said this event has been like nothing they’ve ever done.

“This is the biggest build of our company’s history. It’s exciting to be able to call it a build because usually it’s just setting up an event, but this is such a massive scale this is a build for us. I keep using the word exciting, but it is super exciting.”

Strickland said Solheim has obviously been great for Mager Designs’ business, but it has also done wonders for the community as a whole.

“This has been really good for Toledo’s economy as well because we’ve put a lot more people to work, more people on our staff; it’s been really wonderful for us,” said Strickland.

Fan Fest starts Friday at 2p.m. and Gwen Stefani takes the stage at 8:30 in the evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.