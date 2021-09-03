Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Local businesses help make Solheim and Fan Fest happen

One Toledo design firm created all artistic features
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Golfing isn’t the only thing teeing off when it comes to the Solheim Cup; we also get to enjoy Fan Fest.

The event starts Friday and workers are putting on the finishing touches.

While Solheim may be a worldwide event, local businesses have been working hard for over a year to make sure everything is perfect.

Ann Strickland and Mager Designs are in charge of the artistic aspect of the Cup and Fan Fest.

“We have used the LGPA’s branding that they provided for Solheim. We’ve made all the bar menus, all the signage you might see around, all the food court menus all the selfie stations. We’ve done 100 white box planters all over downtown. Any kind of decor item we’ve pretty much had a hand in it,” said Strickland

As a small Toledo design company, Strickland said this event has been like nothing they’ve ever done.

“This is the biggest build of our company’s history. It’s exciting to be able to call it a build because usually it’s just setting up an event, but this is such a massive scale this is a build for us. I keep using the word exciting, but it is super exciting.”

Strickland said Solheim has obviously been great for Mager Designs’ business, but it has also done wonders for the community as a whole.

“This has been really good for Toledo’s economy as well because we’ve put a lot more people to work, more people on our staff; it’s been really wonderful for us,” said Strickland.

Fan Fest starts Friday at 2p.m. and Gwen Stefani takes the stage at 8:30 in the evening.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
One person was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Toledo area IHOP on...
One person sent to hospital after fight breaks out at IHOP
Tiny homes give Toledoans a chance to call a new place home
Tiny homes helping low income Toledoans find a place to live
A driver led Toledo Police units on a high speed chase on Dorr St. late Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Driver leads TPD on high speed chase on Dorr before crashing car
University of Toledo requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

Latest News

Suspect caught on video allegedly stealing catalytic converter
Suspect caught on video allegedly stealing catalytic converter
The living golf legend in Sylvania this week for Junior Solheim Cup
Renee Powell: An Ohio native and living legend in the game of golf
Columbian High School Athletic Hall of Fame
Parents outraged after Columbian High School Hall of Fame invites sex offender to school
tiffin
Parents outraged after Columbian High School Hall of Fame invites sex offender to school