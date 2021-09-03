Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio National Guard activated for Ida recovery

Ohio will be sending 250 National Guard soldiers to the area hardest hit by the hurricane.
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021,...
Flood damaged buildings and boats in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Lafitte, La.(John Locher | AP Photo/John Loche)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio National Guard will be heading down to Louisiana to assist with recovery efforts following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Ida earlier this week. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine activated the guard Friday morning at the request of Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards.

As part of the effort, Ohio will be sending 250 National Guard soldiers to the area hardest hit by the hurricane. These soldiers will primarily come from the 112th Transportation Battalion, the 1485th Transportation Company, and the 1486th Transportation Company. They will be placed on active duty on September 8, and the deployment is expected to last three weeks.

Portions of Louisiana’s Gulf Coast was ravaged by the hurricane that made landfall in the US on Sunday night. Hundreds of thousands are still without power nearly a week after the storm. Ohio’s troops will provide general-purpose support in the relief effort.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 bridge issue
I-75N will remain one lane over DiSalle Bridge for “foreseeable future”
Venice chiropractor signing medical mask exemptions for Sarasota County school students.
Hundreds line up to have Florida chiropractor sign mask opt-out forms for schoolchildren
Dangerous fumes in Monroe County prompt state of emergency
Recent rain and heat have helped the worms move further north than usual, causing headaches for...
“Armyworm invasion” browning lawns in northwest Ohio
Cedar Point at night
Cedar Point will no longer accept cash beginning in 2022

Latest News

The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD officer involved in sending sexually explicit messages resigns from department
Renee Powell: Living legend in golf
Renee Powell: Living legend in the game of golf
Downtown Toledo will be packed for the whole family
Fan Fest kicks off The Solheim Cup weekend
Toledo Dental Society is participating in its 18th Give Kids A Smile day.
Toledo Dental Society holding 18th Give Kids a Smile event in September