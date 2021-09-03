Ohio National Guard activated for Ida recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio National Guard will be heading down to Louisiana to assist with recovery efforts following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Ida earlier this week. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine activated the guard Friday morning at the request of Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards.

As part of the effort, Ohio will be sending 250 National Guard soldiers to the area hardest hit by the hurricane. These soldiers will primarily come from the 112th Transportation Battalion, the 1485th Transportation Company, and the 1486th Transportation Company. They will be placed on active duty on September 8, and the deployment is expected to last three weeks.

Portions of Louisiana’s Gulf Coast was ravaged by the hurricane that made landfall in the US on Sunday night. Hundreds of thousands are still without power nearly a week after the storm. Ohio’s troops will provide general-purpose support in the relief effort.

