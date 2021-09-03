Remembering Braylen Noble one year later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been one year since 3-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing and was later found dead in a swimming pool.

The community is still looking for answers in his death.

“It was just so sad and so tragic,” said resident Karl Brown.

A 911 call from the grandmother claimed the three-year-old boy, who had autism, fell out of a window at Hunter’s Ridge apartments.

“She was just screaming talking about he’s missing,” a neighbor recalled.

The resident, who didn’t want to share his name, says he and his wife looked for Braylen before police were called.

“We went in the woods. We went to the pool. We went and looked in the woods over near Swan Creek, abandoned houses, all around here.”

There were no signs of the little boy, who was nonverbal. Search parties were formed and volunteers were emotional.

“They were feeling kind of like they want justice no matter what,” said resident Kral Brown.

Firefighters used divers to search the swimming pool. They didn’t find the young boy. They asked for the pool to be drained and still didn’t find the boy. Police searched the apartment of the boy’s mother Dajnae Cox and his grandmother Bobbie Johnson, including a black Jeep registered to the grandmother.

13abc obtained a search warrant, and the documents detail how Cox told investigators the last time she saw her son he was in the apartment with her mother. Cox claims when she came back into the apartment from her balcony her mother told her that Braylen went into his bedroom and shut the door. She told police she went into her son’s room but he was not there.

People searched for Braylen for five days. When firefighters went back to the pool yet another time, the boy was finally found.

“He wasn’t in that pool. So that’s how everybody talking about how he get in the pool.”

“I know a lot of people might be looking for someone to blame but I’m just more like of the view that we just need to find out what happened,” said Brown.

The coroner’s officer was unable to find the cause of death. Detectives are tight lipped about the case. They have wrapped up the investigation and will present it to the prosecutors office soon.

