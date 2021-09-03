Traffic
September 3rd Weather Forecast

Nice Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny this morning. The afternoon will bring more clouds with a high in the upper 70s. The weekend will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 80s. There is a chance for a light shower Saturday night. Labor Day will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday is expected to be the warmest and most humid day next week with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely. The rest of next week will be cool and sunny with highs in the middle 70s.

