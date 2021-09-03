September 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny this morning. The afternoon will bring more clouds with a high in the upper 70s. The weekend will be partly cloudy with a high in the low 80s. There is a chance for a light shower Saturday night. Labor Day will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday is expected to be the warmest and most humid day next week with a high in the middle 80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely. The rest of next week will be cool and sunny with highs in the middle 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.