St. Francis’ Chris Meyer a leader in all aspects of the game

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The St. Francis soccer team is off to one of the programs best starts in 43 years. The Knights knocked off Anthony Wayne, Perrysburg, and Lima Senior to open the season. The team led by senior captain, Chris Meyer.

“He comes wit a lot of experience. He’s been apart of this program for four years and was part of the team that won a district title in 2018. You look at what he did this past year as apart of the state championship hockey team and I think he’s brings a lot of what he learned in that journey with those guys back in March to this team. He’s just been tremendous with us being able to hold the guys accountable. More so take ownership of the brand which is our program and belief in the culture that we set. We set a positive environment here where we have learning and joy and just have fun doing what we’re doing,” said head coach Francis Stephens.

Meyer tallying five assists and two goals on the season thus far as the Knights remain perfect with a 3-0 record.

“It’s pretty amazing, my four years haven’t been the greatest. My freshman year we won districts, but we haven’t gotten off to a start like this so leading this team means a lot to me,” said Meyer.

St. Francis faces their toughest task in four time 2-A state champion Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

