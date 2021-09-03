Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Suspect caught on video allegedly stealing catalytic converter

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A business owner and a thief wrestle over a catalytic converter, and it’s all caught on video.

The owner says he caught the suspect in the act, trying to steal it off his van. Ben Johnson, the owner of Wiggly and Thangs, says when he saw a Jeep on his surveillance camera next to his van he knew something was wrong.

“When I peeked around the corner I saw someone laying up under the van. So, I ran down to to grab the guy and hold him,” said business owner Ben Johnson.

Johnson was able to wrestle with the thief and stop him from stealing his catalytic converter but he soon learned he was not alone.

“The girl jumped out of the back and she threw a beer can and hit me in the head with it. I let the guy go. He was trying to cut me with the Saul cutter,” said Johnson.

The suspects got away but Johnson says he was able to get a license plate number. He says he gave that information to police. TPD told me there has been an increase in catalytic converter thefts. Johnson says this is the second time thieves have targeted his van.

