Toledo Dental Society holding 18th Give Kids a Smile event in September

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Dental Society are holding their 18th “Give Kids a Smile” program, which provides free dental care for children of families who otherwise could not afford it.

Appointments will be offered on two different days, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday, September 24
  • The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio: (567) 400-2024
  • The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio - Findlay Office: (419) 422-7664
  • University of Toledo Department of Dentistry: (419) 291-7208
Monday, September 27
  • The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic: (567) 661-7294

Dentists and hygienists will provide free dental care, including simple teeth cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions for children up to age 18.

