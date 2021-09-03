Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
TPD officer involved in sending sexually explicit messages resigns from department

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the two Toledo Police sergeants suspended following an investigation into sending sexually explicated messages has resigned.

Matt Gabel resigned from the department on Thursday, according to Toledo Police officials.

Gabel and Kevin Nabors were both found guilty of Conduct Unbecoming an Officer following an internal investigation by the department for allegedly sending inappropriate sexual messages to nine female officers.

Gabel received a 60-day suspension in April. Twenty days were ordered to be served while the other 40 were held in abeyance for five years. He was also unable to seek further promotion with the department. Any additional charges of Conduct Unbecoming sustained in the next five years would have resulted in his termination.

Nabors was given a 20-day suspension, all of which was held in abeyance for three years.

The investigation began when TPD Chief George Kral received an anonymous letter.

