Two women die in Wood Co. crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Wood County women are dead after a crash Thursday evening in Montgomery Township.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said a car failed to stop at the sign at the intersection of State Route 199 and Mermill Rd. around 7:37 p.m. The car was struck by a semi-truck.

The driver of the was identified as Magdalena Torres. 43, and the passenger as Aurelia Torres, 18, both of Portage. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

