Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

AAA: Be aware of local COVID-19 restrictions on Labor Day travels

(weau)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WILX) - If you’re planning on hitting the road and taking a Labor Day vacation, AAA says to be mindful of the COVID-19 restrictions in place in your destination.

Adrienne Woodland is Spokesperson for AAA Michigan.

“For those that choose to head out, you want to understand the impact that COVID-19 may have on the cities and the states that you’re traveling to,” Woodland said. “And you’re prepared for any type of restrictions or anything like that.”

AAA has a map on its website showing different travel restrictions for COVID-19.

The areas in the green show little to no restrictions. But, here in the Midwest, you can see there are some dining and group gathering restrictions.

The map is available on this website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper,...
Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say
Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming...
Keith Urban’s production manager dies after fall at Bash on the Bay
Ann Arbor Pioneer football team forfeits, alleges Bedford JV team used racial slurs at Thursday game
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes
Downtown Toledo will be packed for the whole family
Solheim Cup Fan Fest day two: what to expect

Latest News

A fatal car crash could have been prevented if driver had followed law, says officer
Troopers stress the importance of “move over, slow down” law
Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday (Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday
Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,561 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Sandusky woman dies in Erie County car crash
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes