Ann Arbor Pioneer football team forfeits, alleges Bedford JV team used racial slurs at Thursday game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ann Arbor Pioneer high school football team has chosen not to play against their scheduled opponent Friday night, alleging that their players faced racial slurs at a Thursday JV game.

“During Thursday night’s junior varsity football game at Bedford High School, there were alleged racial taunts made by Bedford players toward Pioneer players. As soon as the Pioneer coach became aware of this issue, steps were taken during the Thursday game by our coach to address this matter with the involvement of game officials,” the Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent said in a statement posted on the school Facebook page.

The post goes on to say that the Pioneer varsity football coach made the decision late Friday afternoon to not play against Bedford’s varsity team because of the incident from Thursday night.

“We will continue our work to clarify facts in this situation and to determine appropriate steps moving forward to support our student athletes and all our students in the Ann Arbor Public Schools.”

