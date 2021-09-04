Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Fulton County Fair is underway

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Fair is in full swing!

It kicked off Friday morning and visitors flocked to the fairgrounds early on, excited for its return after it was canceled from the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“The fair this year is pretty much back to normal, where we were two years ago,” said John Lovejoy, Vice President of the Fulton County Fair.

It runs through Thursday with entertainment each night.

Some area schools had the day off Friday and lots of families came out to get in on the fun.

Brothers Aadon an Easton Riegsecker said they have a goal of riding every ride there.

“I’m probably going to play games and have fun with my grandma and grandpa,” said Easton.

There’s something for everyone at the fair – rides, fair food, animals, and more.

Agriculture is at the heart of the fair, with area residents bringing their horses to show off.

“I feel like all the people are really nice. It’s a really welcoming fair,” said 17-year-old Riley Coe. “We’re all a big family here. Everybody knows everybody.”

Fulton County Fair Vice President John Lovejoy said his favorite part of the fair is enjoying the food and seeing the people you haven’t seen in awhile.

Most Read

Bowling Green student and mother killed in crash
The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD officer involved in sending sexually explicit messages resigns from department
I-75 bridge issue
Closed lane on I-75N over DiSalle Bridge to reopen Saturday night
Recent rain and heat have helped the worms move further north than usual, causing headaches for...
“Armyworm invasion” browning lawns in northwest Ohio
Dangerous fumes in Monroe County prompt state of emergency

Latest News

Urban Soul Cultural Experience celebrates Toledo's urban community
Urban Soul Cultural Experience puts the “soul” in Solheim
Toledo takes center stage for international golf on Solheim Cup day one
Toledo takes center stage for international golf on Solheim Cup day one
Solheim Cup Fan Fest
Solheim Cup Fan Fest
Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming...
Keith Urban’s production manager dies after fall at Bash on the Bay