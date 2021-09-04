Fulton County Fair is underway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fulton County Fair is in full swing!

It kicked off Friday morning and visitors flocked to the fairgrounds early on, excited for its return after it was canceled from the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

“The fair this year is pretty much back to normal, where we were two years ago,” said John Lovejoy, Vice President of the Fulton County Fair.

It runs through Thursday with entertainment each night.

Some area schools had the day off Friday and lots of families came out to get in on the fun.

Brothers Aadon an Easton Riegsecker said they have a goal of riding every ride there.

“I’m probably going to play games and have fun with my grandma and grandpa,” said Easton.

There’s something for everyone at the fair – rides, fair food, animals, and more.

Agriculture is at the heart of the fair, with area residents bringing their horses to show off.

“I feel like all the people are really nice. It’s a really welcoming fair,” said 17-year-old Riley Coe. “We’re all a big family here. Everybody knows everybody.”

Fulton County Fair Vice President John Lovejoy said his favorite part of the fair is enjoying the food and seeing the people you haven’t seen in awhile.