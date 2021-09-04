Motorcycle crash in Monroe County sends one person to hospital

BERLIN TWP., Mich. (WTVG) - A 30-year-old man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Berlin Twp. in Monroe County Saturday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the single motorcycle happened on Newport Road, west of Swan Creek at 12:08 am on Saturday, September, 4, 2021.

The operator of the 1994 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was heading eastbound on Newport Road and for unknown reasons lost control, while negotiating a curve, and laid the motorcycle on its side on the roadway and was ejected, according to a new release from the sheriff’s office.

The operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. It is unknown whether excessive speed and/or intoxicating substances were a factor in the crash.

Monroe Community Ambulance along with the Berlin Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7541.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.