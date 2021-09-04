Traffic
St. John’s with another clutch win in Football Friday Week 3

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The St. John’s Jesuit Titans are quickly building a reputation for being tough to beat in the 4th quarter.

After a last second touchdown to top Anthony Wayne last week, on Friday it was again QB Blake Lichtenberg finding a teammate in the end zone in the final minutes to get a well earned victory.

This time against Perrysburg, the target was Matty Swift, with the made extra point putting St. John’s up 21-20. They’d tack on a pick-six at end, winning 27-20.

Check out those highlights in the video above.

The rest of the highlights, plus a look at top recruit, Central Catholic linebacker Christopher Jackson, can be seen below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

