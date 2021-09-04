Team USA looks to capitalize on home-course advantage at Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Throughout Solheim Cup history, the host team has seldom failed to take advantage of home course advantage. It’s won 75% of the time, with the U.S. only losing once on home soil in eight prior tournaments in America.

Team USA looks to reclaim its title in this year’s edition of the tournament at Inverness Club. Team Europe won in Scotland in 2019 by a final score of 14.5-13.5.

28 points are up for grabs again this year. The schedule features morning and afternoon sessions on Saturday and Sunday with the final round on Monday.

The weekend morning sessions feature foursome matches. Two golfers from each team will compete against each other and alternate shots until the hole is played out.

The afternoon sessions are four-ball matches, with each golfer playing her own ball and finishing each hole. The best score from each team is its score for the hole.

Eight points are at stake in each style of play. The remaining 12 points come on the tournament’s final day.

Monday will see all 12 players go head-to-head with an opposing golfer in singles play.

If any of the matches end in a tie, each team gets half of a point.

It’s a style of play that members of Team USA feel will leave the tournament up for grabs all weekend.

“Someone who is not necessarily playing that great can show up at Solheim Cup and the competitive atmosphere,” Ally Ewing said. “Anyone can turn it on out here, just it’s completely different than anything we play all year, so I would say it’s going to be pretty evenly matched.”

Team USA’s Jessica Korda said the preparations behind this year’s Solheim Cup are bigger and better than ever. Part of that is because of the quality of the golf course at Inverness.

Golfers took their first few days in Toledo to get on the course for practice rounds to get a feel for how it plays. They praised the improvements made to the course over the years and the top-notch shape it’s in as they prepare to tee off for the tournament.

“It’s, it’s definitely more of a major championship golf course,” said Nelly Korda, the current No. 1-ranked women’s golfer in the world. “It’s in really great condition. It’s firm. I think it’s just going to get faster through the week.”

Team USA Assistant Captain Stacy Lewis, who was born in Toledo, said she wants to make sure this weekend is the catalyst for a great future for the club. “We’re in the men’s locker room. You see all the history there, all the pictures of the guys everywhere,” Lewis said. “It’s just going to be nice to make them put some pictures up of some females too.”

