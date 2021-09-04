Toledo takes center stage for international golf on Solheim Cup day one

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo officially became the center of international women’s golf on Saturday.

Fans from across the globe are in Toledo this weekend for the Solheim Cup. So far, many say they’re loving what they’re seeing.

The day started with a first tee like you’ve never seen with a raucous crowd firing up the golfers.

“It’s been awesome. All of the people are really nice and everything we’ve encountered in Toledo have really awesome,” said Edward Rampersaud of North Carolina.

Rampersaud and his family traveled from Durham, North Carolina to watch the world’s best women’s golfers. And maybe get a glimpse into the future.

“It’s really inspiring and motivational. One day I definitely want that to be me,” said Saia Rampersaud.

“The skill of these players and how they play is just outstanding,” said Gail Graham, who played on the women’s professional tour and is a member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

She’s seen the Solheim Cup in action before but this one is a little different. COVID-19 isn’t keeping the American crowd away but the European crowd is smaller than in the past.

“I feel for the European team because they haven’t got the noisy supporters that they normally do but they’re holding their own,” said Graham.

They did better than that through most of Saturday’s matches, much to the delight of Spain’s Alex Rubio.

“I love this course. I’m here 15 days and this country is amazing,” said Rubio.

This is his first time to America, let alone Toledo. Despite him not rooting for the home team, he said it’s been so far, so good.

“Everyone is so kind here,” said Rubio.

No matter who you root for, Toledo has puts its best foot forward all week and Saturday was no different for day one of play.

Fans are enjoying the best players in the world with a very distinct rooting interest -- and it’s not all for the Americans.

“No nerves at all. We’ve got this,” said Cheryl Desveaux of Canada. “Watch it. You watch. One voice. Loud and proud.”

