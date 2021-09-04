Urban Soul Cultural Experience puts the “soul” in Solheim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Solheim Cup is one of the first major international events to happen since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the urban community of Toledo took advantage of that on Saturday.

Minority-owned businesses set up camp on Dorr Street just a few miles down the road from Inverness.

Co-organizer Montrice Terry said they planned the event specifically for Solheim weekend so that guests from all over could purchase goods from the urban community. He said this has been in the works for months.

“We’re celebrating team U.S.A. right here in the city of Toledo, so we’re giving the world a taste of Toledo,” said Terry.

Katrice Perry also put a lot of time and effort into the planning of the Urban Soul Cultural Experience. She said one of the goals of the event was to change the stigma associated with the urban community of Toledo.

“You always hear so many negative things,” said Perry. “We wanted to highlight the positivity that’s going on in the urban area, the business owners that are here, and we just really want to show our guests for the Solheim what we’re doing here in Toledo.”

All kinds of fun things were at the cultural experience, including food, t-shirts, purses, jewelry and more from local businesses.

The overall message at the Urban Soul Cultural Experience? Shop local.

