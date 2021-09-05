9/4: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Rain will wrap up early in the morning, setting the stage for Day 2 of play at Inverness Club -- albeit with a foggy start. Highs in the low-80s -- and dry conditions -- will continue through final day of play on Monday. Our next best rain (and storm) chance arrives late Tuesday, with a warmer humid day in the mid-80s out ahead of that latest front -- but behind it, another drop to the mid-70s. Dry air will filter in yet again as lows are able to dip into the 50s as well.

