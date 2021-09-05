Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

9/4: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Rain clearing east; dry Labor Day
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain will wrap up early in the morning, setting the stage for Day 2 of play at Inverness Club -- albeit with a foggy start. Highs in the low-80s -- and dry conditions -- will continue through final day of play on Monday. Our next best rain (and storm) chance arrives late Tuesday, with a warmer humid day in the mid-80s out ahead of that latest front -- but behind it, another drop to the mid-70s. Dry air will filter in yet again as lows are able to dip into the 50s as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green student and mother killed in crash
I-75 bridge issue
Closed lane on I-75N over DiSalle Bridge reopens
The Safety Building in Toledo, Ohio.
TPD officer involved in sending sexually explicit messages resigns from department
Recent rain and heat have helped the worms move further north than usual, causing headaches for...
“Armyworm invasion” browning lawns in northwest Ohio
Dangerous fumes in Monroe County prompt state of emergency

Latest News

Scattered showers are pushing in from the west overnight, but will clear up by sunrise. Dan...
9/4: Dan's Saturday 11pm Forecast
Sept. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sept. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sept. 4, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
Sept. 4, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
9/3/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/3/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast