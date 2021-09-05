Traffic
9/5: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Gorgeous Labor Day / Solheim Cup Weather, Stormy Tuesday Evening
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The final day of The Solheim Cup -- and your outdoor Labor Day plans -- should go off without a hitch as far as weather is concerned! Highs in the low-80s and lots of sun will lead us into this week. Tuesday will be breezy, warm and humid -- though only briefly as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Storms will fire up along that front in the evening, clearing east by 2 AM. Low rain chances will then alternate every other day (Thursday and Saturday), but it’s another nice lead-in to next weekend.

