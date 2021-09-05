Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say

RICHLAND TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper, after he didn’t move over or slow down when he passed a traffic stop in Defiance County, OSHP said Saturday.

It happened on U.S. Route 24 between Jewell and Independence Roads in Richland Township on Saturday at around 2:35 p.m. when the trooper was on the shoulder of the highway writing a driver a citation for speeding, investigators said.

The driver, Justin R. Johnson, 28, of Defiance, ran his pickup truck off the right side of the road, hit the trooper’s car, and caused it to hit the car the trooper pulled over, according to a news release. He was flown to ProMedica Toledo Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Steven R. Johnson, 52, of Bryan, died at the scene OSHP said.

Paramedics took the trooper, Sergeant Fernando Chavez, to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger who were in the vehicle pulled over by the trooper were also taken to the hospital in Defiance with possible injuries, according to the news release.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour after the crash. It reopened and went down to one lane until the scene cleared about three hours later.

