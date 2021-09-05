Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes

CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (WLUC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Wayne County Health Department is recommending some residents evacuate their homes due to fumes from a gasoline leak.

Residents in Wayne County could be exposed to high levels of benzene, which can be harmful to human health, MDHHS said in a statement. It’s a colorless liquid used to make other chemicals officials described as having a “sweet” smell.

Air measurements inside buildings and sewer lines showed levels of the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) as exceeding health protective and/or explosive levels.

In a press release, MDHHS recommended residents of the Flat Rock area bounded by I-75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff Road to the south evacuate their homes until further notice. The health officials warned of potential risks from the fumes caused by a gasoline leak from a storage tank at the Ford Motor Company’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

Response teams will go door to door Sunday in affected areas to warn residents, MDHHS said.

A broader area of Flat Rock is under investigation for potential exposure. Health officials said residents concerned about potential chemical exposures in their homes may want to evacuate until further information is available. The broader area was described as the area between Gibraltar Road to the north, Sheeks Road to the west, East Huron River Drive to the south, and Tamarack Road to the East, as well as buildings along Woodruff between East Huron River Drive and Cahill Road.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Monroe County and Wayne County Thursday after dangerous fumes were detected in Flat Rock’s sewer system.

This is a developing breaking news story. Check back for additional details momentarily.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming...
Keith Urban’s production manager dies after fall at Bash on the Bay
A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper,...
Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say
Ann Arbor Pioneer football team forfeits, alleges Bedford JV team used racial slurs at Thursday game
Downtown Toledo will be packed for the whole family
Solheim Cup Fan Fest day two: what to expect
Motorcycle crash in Monroe County sends one person to hospital

Latest News

Sept. 5, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 5, 2021: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
fest
The Solheim Cup: Fan Fest Day 2
A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper,...
Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say
Urban Soul Cultural Experience celebrates Toledo's urban community
Urban Soul Cultural Experience puts the “soul” in Solheim