Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WTVG) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Wayne County Health Department is recommending some residents evacuate their homes due to fumes from a gasoline leak.

Residents in Wayne County could be exposed to high levels of benzene, which can be harmful to human health, MDHHS said in a statement. It’s a colorless liquid used to make other chemicals officials described as having a “sweet” smell.

Air measurements inside buildings and sewer lines showed levels of the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) as exceeding health protective and/or explosive levels.

In a press release, MDHHS recommended residents of the Flat Rock area bounded by I-75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west and Woodruff Road to the south evacuate their homes until further notice. The health officials warned of potential risks from the fumes caused by a gasoline leak from a storage tank at the Ford Motor Company’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

Response teams will go door to door Sunday in affected areas to warn residents, MDHHS said.

A broader area of Flat Rock is under investigation for potential exposure. Health officials said residents concerned about potential chemical exposures in their homes may want to evacuate until further information is available. The broader area was described as the area between Gibraltar Road to the north, Sheeks Road to the west, East Huron River Drive to the south, and Tamarack Road to the East, as well as buildings along Woodruff between East Huron River Drive and Cahill Road.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Monroe County and Wayne County Thursday after dangerous fumes were detected in Flat Rock’s sewer system.

