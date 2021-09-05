Traffic
Advertisement

Police looking for armed, dangerous suspects after multiple car break-ins

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUNA PIER, Michigan (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after multiple cars were broken into in Luna Pier Friday.

Michigan State Police said the cars were broken into in the 3800 block of Erie Road by Lake Erie public beach access around 6:00 p.m. Friday.

Authorities watched camera footage in the area and identified the suspect’s car as a light blue or gray sedan. It has tinted windows and a dark front passenger-side quarter panel.

MSP said the public should not approach or contact any people associated with the pictured car because troopers believe they are armed and dangerous. Those with information on the break-ins or anyone who recognizes the car can contact the Monroe Post of MSP at 734-242-3500.

Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after multiple cars were broken into in Luna Pier Friday.(Michigan State Police)

The incident is still under investigation.

