Solheim Cup draws thousands to Inverness Club Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Inverness Club was packed with thousands of fans lining the fairways on Sunday -- all decked out in the best USA gear.

Joni Taylor was dressed in red, white, and blue and had the American flag draped around her shoulders. She drove in from Gardnerville, Nevada.

“With everything going on in the world right now we need this, Taylor said. “We need to relax, we need to play golf have fun. We need to win.”

Pat Giambo and her husband came in from New Jersey. The couple relaxed in their lawn chairs but brought along periscope devices that allowed them to shoot above the crowd’s heads and see all the action.

“I don’t think they make them anymore, to be honest,” Giambo said.

The crowds at Inverness are breaking all kinds of LPGA records.

“Toledo definitely has to set the standard for the 2021 Solheim Cup,” said Becky Newell, the tournament director. “We have exceeding expectations not only in merchandise behind me but in ticket sales at the front gate.”

The merchandise is almost all gone despite being restocked four times over the last week. Newell said COVID-19 did slow down supply and delivery options but the sales still managed to smash a record.

Newell said the lineup of events surrounding the Solheim Cup Tournament helped set Toledo up for success.

“Helped setting that footprint or foundation to bring bigger events to Toledo,” Newell said.

The event’s success is largely due to the volunteer support. There are more than 1700 volunteers including 160 for hospitality at the 72,000 square foot Meijer Pavilion.

Kevin O’Neal is the co-chair of hospitality for Solheim.

“You can see probably 6 or 7 holes of golf from this pavilion and it has been packed every day,” said O’Neal.

You can still buy a pass at the admissions gate or at the pavilion door on Monday.

