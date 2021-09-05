Suspect throws diaper at woman, yells racist slurs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of ethnic intimidation Saturday night.

According to police records, a suspect yelled a racist slur and threw a diaper at Iya Villagomez.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ketchem Ave. and Pomeroy St. Saturday.

Police have not identified the suspect in this case and additional details were not immediately available.

