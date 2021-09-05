Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Suspect throws diaper at woman, yells racist slurs

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of ethnic intimidation Saturday night.

According to police records, a suspect yelled a racist slur and threw a diaper at Iya Villagomez.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Ketchem Ave. and Pomeroy St. Saturday.

Police have not identified the suspect in this case and additional details were not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper,...
Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say
Country star Keith Urban played for 30 minutes on Instagram with his wife Nicole Kidman roaming...
Keith Urban’s production manager dies after fall at Bash on the Bay
Ann Arbor Pioneer football team forfeits, alleges Bedford JV team used racial slurs at Thursday game
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes
Downtown Toledo will be packed for the whole family
Solheim Cup Fan Fest day two: what to expect

Latest News

sunday solheim
Solheim Cup draws thousands to Inverness Club Sunday
Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after...
Police looking for armed, dangerous suspects after multiple car break-ins
A fatal car crash could have been prevented if driver had followed law, says officer
Troopers stress the importance of “move over, slow down” law
Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday (Source: Cedar Point Facebook)
Wicked Twister at Cedar Point closes Monday