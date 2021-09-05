Traffic
Troopers stress the importance of “move over, slow down” law

An OSHP Trooper said Saturday’s fatal crash was preventable.
By Delaney Ruth
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When a car is pulled over on the side of the road, law enforcement officials say you should move over and slow down.

This is an especially important reminder after a fatal car crash in Defiance County Saturday.

One man was killed and four others were injured after a truck didn’t slow down or move over while a state patrol officer was issuing a speeding ticket.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Rustun Schack said this could have been prevented had the driver followed Ohio’s law for when people are pulled over on the side of a road.

“Ohio does have a law ‘move over, slow down’ for any emergency vehicles on the shoulder whether it’s police, fire ambulance, tow trucks, road crew, whoever,” Schack said. “If someone is on the shoulder you are required to move over and change lanes while passing those people on the shoulder.”

Lieutenant Schack said this law is in place to keep everyone safe, but it’s also good to keep “move over and slow down” in your mind at all times when driving, not just when someone is pulled over.

“The more space you have between you and someone else along the roadway lessens the chance of something bad happening,” said Schack. “It gives you more reaction time, it gives you more distance, and it just gives you the opportunity to make things safer for people alongside the road and also, you yourself.”

