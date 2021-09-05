Traffic
Woman dies in Erie County car crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol(WTAP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a car crash in Erie County Sunday morning.

It happened at the intersection of US-250 and Mall Drive in Perkins Township just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on US-250 when it went left of center and off the east side of the road. The car went down the sidewalk and hit a traffic light pole head on, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Perkins Township Fire extricated the driver from the car and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the driver was not wearing her seatbelt during the crash.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

OSHP said it’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and troopers are still investigating the incident.

