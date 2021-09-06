Reports: Actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

(Gray News) - Michael K. Williams, best known for his work on “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” has died at age 54, according to Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter said his longtime representative Marianna Shafran confirmed the reports.

Williams acted in many HBO series, such as “The Night Of,” “The Wire,” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his recent work in “Lovecraft Country.”

