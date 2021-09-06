Traffic
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest still on as scheduled

Store owners in Grand Rapids, OH, had to get creative to draw tourists to town with the absence of the 2020 Apple Butter Festival.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The 44th annual Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest is going forward as scheduled on October 10, organizers have announced.

The festival is scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

While masks are not required, festival co-chair Steve Kryder said they are encouraged. Kryder also said there will be multiple hand sanitizer and handwashing stations available.

The Wood County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at the festival as well.

For more information, visit the Applebutter Fest’s website.

