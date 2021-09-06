Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest still on as scheduled

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - The 44th annual Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest is going forward as scheduled on October 10, organizers have announced.

The festival is scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids.

While masks are not required, festival co-chair Steve Kryder said they are encouraged. Kryder also said there will be multiple hand sanitizer and handwashing stations available.

The Wood County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations at the festival as well.

For more information, visit the Applebutter Fest’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.