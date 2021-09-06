Traffic
Man shot outside Paulding Co. strip club

Police lights.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OAKWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Paulding County are investigating after a man was shot Monday morning during a fight outside an Oakwood strip club.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to The Landing Strip Bar on North First St. around 2:48 a.m.

Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 37, of Defiance, and Joseph L. Schitt, 32, of Oakwood were involved in a fight when a third man, Charles W. Brown, 32, of Oakwood, exited a vehicle with a semi-automatic pistol and shot Dobbelaere multiple times. The fight continued as multiple people then assaulted Brown.

The gun allegedly used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Dobbelaere and Brown were transported to a local hospital then later transferred to other hospitals. There is no update on their conditions.

According to Paulding Sheriff Jason K. Landers, deputies received conflicted statements from participants and witnesses. He also said deputies believe alcohol played a “major role” in the incident.

