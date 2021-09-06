Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver caused a crash that killed a man and hurt four others, including a state trooper,...
Driver doesn’t move over at traffic stop, causes fatal crash, state troopers say
CTSY: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Health officials urge evacuations for some Michigan residents due to hazardous fumes
Authorities are looking for a suspect or suspects believed to be armed and dangerous after...
Police looking for armed, dangerous suspects after multiple car break-ins
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Sandusky woman dies in Erie County car crash

Latest News

FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
STILLS: Nurse creates chandelier with empty vaccine vials
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of...
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado